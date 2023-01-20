Jay Blades makes hidden change to wife's wedding ring days before Barbados nuptials The Repair Shop star had his bride's family in mind

Jay Blades and his wife Lisa Zbozen had already shared their engagement and wedding ring journeys with their fans, but you may not know that they made a last-minute tweak to the latter.

The Repair Shop star's wife, fitness trainer Lisa, revealed that Jay's co-star Master Goldsmith Richard Talman was the mastermind behind their one-of-a-kind, handcrafted gold wedding bands.

WATCH: Exclusive footage inside Jay Blades and Lisa Zbozen's intimate Barbados wedding

Loading the player...

The "imperfect" textured rings were designed to have a sentimental meaning with their birthstones hidden on the inside – a purple amethyst that represented Jay's February birthday, a blue topaz that symbolised Lisa's special day in November, and a third red ruby for July which she said was "our stone."

However, Lisa took to Instagram to reveal Jay had added another sweet detail to her band.

"Jay's put my mum's name inside my wedding ring," she captioned a clip of her slowly moving the ring back and forth so the light caught on the engraving, which spelt Patricia.

DISCOVER: The Repair Shop star Jay Blades' bride's change of heart with 'oversized' wedding dress

Jay had Lisa's wedding ring engraved

Richard was also responsible for creating Lisa's gorgeous engagement ring, which she showed off after they announced their engagement in December 2021. It features a round-cut diamond flanked by marquise diamond clusters on a band of platinum or white gold.

The couple got married at a beachfront villa in Barbados on 22 November in front of just 15 guests, and shared their wedding photos exclusively with HELLO! magazine. Those who couldn't make it included Lisa's father, who was suffering from ill health, and Jay's daughter Zola and sons Dior and Levi, who had other commitments.

The ring, created by Richard Talman, also features the couple's birthstones

Speaking of her video chats with her family and close friends, the bride told HELLO!: "I turned the cameras on and instantly my sister started crying and then they all did.

"I was thinking: 'Please don’t cry,' as I had all this make-up on. But then, when I saw Jay, I instantly felt calm and thought: 'I’m okay. Jay’s here, everything's good.'"

The Repair Shop star and the fitness professional got married in Barbados

Jay and Lisa plan to celebrate with the rest of their family and friends, including The Repair Shop team, this year. In the meantime, we think Jay's thoughtful engraving was a very sweet way to keep his in-laws as involved in their wedding as possible.

TRENDING: Youngest royal brides revealed: Princess Anne, Princess Kate and more ages

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.