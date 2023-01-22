Call the Midwife fans seriously worried for beloved character after show teases upcoming episode The show continues on Sunday night

Call the Midwife fans have been left seriously worried for a beloved character after the show teased Sunday night's episode.

Taking to Instagram, the period drama's official account shared a snap showing Reggie Jackson (played by Daniel Laurie) wearing an incredibly sad look on his face while sitting on his bed in his pyjamas. The caption read: "UK fans! Call the Midwife tomorrow! Reggie isn't himself…

"Call the Midwife. Sunday at 8pm on BBC1."

Fans immediately took to the comments section to express their concern, with one person writing: "I don't want anything to happen to Reggie. I adore Reggie!" while another added: "Nothing better happen to Reggie!"

A third person commented: "Not Reggie...there will be protests," while another added: "I don’t want anything to be wrong with Reggie."

Reggie, who is Frederick and Violet Buckle's surrogate son, is a favourite among fans of the drama. Daniel Laurie plays the character and was even nominated for Best Actor in last year's TV Choice Awards for his performance.

Reggie is played by Daniel Laurie

"Thank you to everyone for voting for me - it is an awesome honour. It makes me feel alive," was the actor's response to the recognition.

His family added that they were "a bit overwhelmed" with the good news.

While Daniel is a star in his own right, fans of the drama may be surprised to learn that he is the son of 'Dirty Den' star Leslie Grantham, who starred in EastEnders between 1985 to 2005.

Fans express their concern for the fan favourite character

The actor also shared sons Spike and Jake with his ex-wife, Jane Laurie, who he split from in 2013 following 31 years of marriage. Leslie sadly passed away from lung cancer in 2018, aged 71.

Daniel followed in his dad's footsteps as an actor, and has also appeared in Finding Alice and Vera.

Call the Midwife continues on BBC One at 8pm.

