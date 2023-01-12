Call the Midwife star Laura Main addresses show's future beyond series 13 The actress plays Shelagh Turner in the drama

Call the Midwife star Laura Main has opened up about the future of the BBC period drama beyond series 13.

Appearing on ITV's Good Morning Britain on Thursday, the 41-year-old, who is about to appear in the stage tour of Steel Magnolia, said that the show hasn't yet been commissioned past season 13.

"Series 13 is commissioned, it's happening," said the Shelagh Turner actress. "I'm going to be [filming] that after the [Steel Magnolias] tour.

"I don't know beyond that."

When asked by presenter Kate Garraway if she is uncertain about the show's future because "maybe time is running out", she responded: "No, I don't think that's the case at all.

"I think we've actually had some big commissions. We got a three [series] commission at one point, which is unbelievably unusual," she continued.

"But I've got to admit, normally we start a series and then we find out. We always find out pretty early. I don't know, there might be some news soon. Let's just cross our fingers because it feels like there is so much excitement and enthusiasm for the show still."

Laura Main and Max Macmillian as Shelagh and Timothy

She later added that series 13 will be set in 1969, meaning any future seasons would go into the 1970s.

Back in August last year, the drama's creator Heidi Thomas, who is married to Dr Turner actor Stephen McGann, revealed that the drama could indeed run into the 1970s.

"I think in principle, it could go into the 1970s," she said to RadioTimes.com before explaining that the order of the nuns on whom the Nonnatus House nuns are based stayed in East London until 1976.

Stephen McGann and Heidi Thomas

"There are so many stories to tell, medically, socially, even emotionally, and I think we could keep on going," she continued. "The proviso I would give is that at the moment we're only commissioned for series 12, which we're halfway through filming, and series 13, which we will make next year.

"And beyond that we don't know what plans the BBC has, so yes we would be waiting on news from them I think."

