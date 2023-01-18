Call The Midwife fans praise 'much needed' Helen George moment in latest episode The actor stars as Trixie Franklin in the BBC period drama

Call The Midwife strikes the perfect blend of heavy-weighted and heartwarming storylines with each and every episode. Returning to our screens on Sunday night, the most recent instalment saw health visitor, Sister Veronica calling on a single mother with a dark secret, while – on a much lighter note – Trixie Franklin (played by Helen George) struggled with her new cookery course.

In a hilarious sub-plot, several scenes followed Trixie after she decided to host a dinner party at her fiancée Matthew's flat, with guests Cyril, Nancy, Phyllis and Sister Monica Joan in attendance, and let's just say, it didn't quite go to plan.

Addressing the constant challenge to balance storylines, Call The Midwife's official Instagram account penned a sweet tribute to Helen George this week, crediting the actress's ability to bring comedy to the period drama.

Sharing a number of behind-the-scenes photos from the third episode of season twelve, the caption read: "Poor Trixie! She does so many things with style, grace and professionalism, but - bless her - she's not exactly a Chef in the kitchen!

"Filming the cookery story in Episode 3 was great fun. Helen has a wonderful sense of comedy, and enjoys shaking up the hard stories with a bit of light relief. And she clearly doesn't mind getting the contents of the meal on her face!"

Call The Midwife's Instagram shared a number of behind-the-scenes snaps of Helen George

Giving fans a glimpse into the close bond between the show's castmembers, it continued:

"Having a dinner party also allowed several of our cast to work together in the same scene, which is always popular. It never takes long for jokes and gossip to spread at the table - which is wonderful for morale, but not always helpful when silence is required!! Mind you, I think they all needed something to take their minds off that food...Have you seen episode 3 yet? You must! Catch up now on BBC iPlayer!"

The episode saw Trixie planning a dinner party at Matthew's flat

Sparking a reaction from fans, the show's 123k followers were also quick to praise Helen, with one writing: "Love Trixie and Matthew so much. Such fun watching Trixie trying to cook. Hope we get more of these fun episodes."

"I loved this section, sooo Trixie!!!" agreed another. Meanwhile a third penned: "This was some much-needed humour after some hard-hitting scenes."

