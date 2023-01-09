Call the Midwife star Leonie Elliott pens emotional message as character Lucille leaves show 

Call the Midwife fans were in tears following season 12’s latest episode on Sunday night, which saw fan favourite character Lucille leave Poplar to return home for a visit to Jamaica after struggling with depression.

The actress who plays Lucille, Leonie Elliot, penned an emotional message about Lucille’s exit, writing on Twitter: "This season was incredibly difficult to film. Thank you for all your kind words. It's my hope for people watching that if they can see the good in her, maybe they can extend that to people in real life. I care about her deeply.

"Many share her story of miscarriage and depression, and many share her experience of abuse, racial or otherwise. Many of us face mental health challenges, I hope we can continue to love one another, support and listen to each other. Look after yourselves and each other."

Will Leonie return to the show?

Lucille was struggling with depression due to her pregnancy struggle, wanting to see her family in Jamaica and having a hard time with work, with Dr Turner eventually diagnosing her with a nervous breakdown, and suggesting she needs to rest. So will she be back?

Since there is no official news of Leonie’s exit from the popular BBC show, we think Lucille will indeed be back - and hopefully, be feeling much better. Taking to Twitter, fans agreed that Leonie needed to return, with one writing: "I really hope you will be returning @Leonie_Elliott to popular soon as my very much loved Lucille Anderson! Your portrayal of miscarriage, depression and anxiety plus the difficulty in asking for help has been amazing."

Leonie shared an emotional message

Another person added: "The script and your acting hit close to home this eve. Thank you for portraying the reality of a full-scale breakdown," while a third person added: "You are such a brilliant actress so please tell me that Lucille is coming back!"

