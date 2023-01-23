Silent Witness fans have been loving seeing their favourite forensics team back on their screens for series 26 of the hit BBC drama. As is the case with previous seasons, the episodes will welcome a number of guest stars, and an upcoming episode will feature a familiar face to those who are fans of Grantchester.

Monday's episode, titled Hearts of Darkness, is the first of a two-part story this week and is set to feature the actress Jemma Redgrave.

Jemma, who has appeared on Silent Witness a handful of times over the years, is reprising her role as Detective Inspector Jill Raymond, who is called in to help investigate the death of the local mayor.

The episode synopsis reads: "Levelling-up leaders and environmental activists clash in a small town trying to look to the future. With a sabotaged train and a dead mayor, the activists become suspects."

Jemma Redgrave plays DI Raymond

But for those who are fans of other popular TV drama, Grantchester, Jemma will be recognisable thanks to her role as Amelia Davenport. Jemma portrayed the recurring character between 2019 and 2020.

The actress has many other notable credits to her name having appeared in shows such as Doctor Who, Bramwell, and, more recently, Holby City as Bernie Wolfe.

Similar to Silent Witness' leading actor, Emilia Fox, Jemma comes from a thespian background. She is the niece of the famous actress Vanessa Redgrave, while her cousins are Joely Richardson and the late Natasha Richardson. Her father, Corin Redgrave was also an actor, as was her grandfather Sir Michael Redgrave.

Jemma will reprise her role for the upcoming episode

Meanwhile, the second part of Hearts of Darkness will air on Tuesday evening at the same time, 9 pm, on BBC One. The synopsis teases: "The Lyell team return to the crime scene as another victim is in peril.

"Family ties are tested to their limits as they reveal the dark secrets that led to the tunnel collapse, and Jack is put in a difficult position when a blast from the past comes to visit."

