Silent Witness viewers issue same plea with show following episode six

Silent Witness viewers have taken to Twitter to issue a plea with the show's writers following the latest episode of series 26.

Wednesday night's instalment marked the concluding half of the third case of the series and saw the Lyell team delve deeper into a rather sinister case revolving around the darker side of social media.

In one dramatic scene, Nikki Alexander and Jack Hodgson were called upon to help a pregnant detective give birth after she suddenly goes into labour.

Fans found the dramatic scene particularly heart-rending given Nikki's tragic past, which she opened up about in the previous series. Talking to Jack, she revealed that when she was 21 years old, she and her ex-husband Tom Faulker had a child who was stillborn at eight months.

Taking to Twitter, one viewer called for the show's writers to create a storyline that sees Nikki fall pregnant with Jack's child. "Petition to let this woman have a second chance at being a mother," read the tweet, prompting other fans to respond.

"Second this, third it! I even fourth it!! Give us what we want and she needs!" commented one person, while another added: "Please. Please. Please. She looks the happiest she's ever Been. Her and Jack = the perfect parents."

Jack and Nikki helped a detective give birth in episode six

Other fans shared their thoughts over the bittersweet scene, with one person writing: "I personally don’t think she's ever grieved the loss of her child. Just my opinion but could be right," while another added: "The way Jack is smiling like crazy at Nikki being so happy over that baby she just helped deliver. He is so in awe of her and picturing her with his baby."

A third fan commented: "Jack knows how much the baby situation must be affecting Nikki #SilentWitness."

Prior to the episode airing, lead star Emilia Fox teased the dramatic scene in an exclusive interview for HELLO!'s New Year TV and film digital issue

Viewers praised the dramatic scene

"At the end of the third story, we get asked to do something in the mortuary that Jack and Nikki have never done before," explained Emilia. "And then the focus comes back onto their relationship, I would say, in the last storyline… It was an amazing moment to film."

She added: "That really is a tease because it was something I don't think I've done in any other show. But lots of other people have done it in other shows, but we definitely haven't done it in Silent Witness."

