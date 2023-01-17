BBC's latest update on Silent Witness and Waterloo Road infuriates fans - details

Silent Witness, Waterloo Road and EastEnders fans have been left disappointed after it was revealed that all three programmes have been removed, as a one-off, from the BBC's schedule. Typically airing back to back from 7:30pm onwards, tonight all three shows have been pulled in place of Match of the Day Live: The FA Cup.

Set to kick off at 7:30pm – when EastEnders typically starts – the upcoming football game will see Wolverhampton Wanderers competing against Liverpool. The sports event is scheduled to finish at 10:00pm.

While EastEnders fans will have to wait to find out what happens next in the iconic soap, if you were hoping to tune into Silent Witness and Waterloo Road tonight, then you can head to BBC iPlayer instead. All episodes of Waterloo Road, season eleven, are currently available to watch on the streaming platform, as is part two of the latest Silent Witness episode titled, 'Star.'

However, if you're willing to wait it out, then Wednesday evening will include the follow-up episodes to both Waterloo Road and Silent Witness.

As a result of the BBC's schedule shake-up, fans will also be able to resume EastEnders from tomorrow, as it will return to our screens at the usual time of 7:30pm. The official synopsis for the episode reads:

EastEnders will resume on Wednesday

"Whitney goes for her first baby scan, while Zack decides to step up and take responsibility. Alfie's plan to reopen the Vic is going well until Denise finds the pub full of customers. Meanwhile, Ben is upset that Jay hasn't asked him to be his best man, but Jay thinks it goes without saying."

Fans can watch the next episode of Waterloo Road on BBC iPlayer or wait for it to air on Wednesday

Meanwhile, episode three of Waterloo Road will air at 8 pm on Wednesday – and it's set to be dramatic.

"The Walters family find themselves in an unexpected crisis with nowhere to turn for help pushing a stressed Preston to the edge," states the synopsis. It continues: "Val uncovers a truth about Kai, causing problems for him and Danny and leaving Val with a big decision to make."

