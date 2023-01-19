Silent Witness star David Caves hints at Jack Hodgson's future

Silent Witness star David Caves has hinted at what's in store for his character Jack Hodgson in the upcoming episodes of series 26.

Chatting exclusively to HELLO! along with his co-star Emilia Fox, who plays Dr Nikki Alexander, the actor revealed that fans can look forward to some more action sequences - or as the fans affectionately call them, 'Tom Cruise moments'.

WATCH: Are you watching the new series?

Loading the player...

David teased "a little bit of Jack-tion" in the last two episodes of the latest series, which he said is "a cool story filmed on the Isle of Sheppey".

Speaking about the location, he said: "It's fantastic, it's its own little bubble so it's great for the characters to go into that unknown world and they really put people's backs up there. It's not plain sailing at all."

EXCLUSIVE: Silent Witness stars Emilia Fox and David Caves reveal challenges filming series 26

MORE: 17 most-anticipated brand new TV shows coming to our screens in 2023

Elaborating on his action scenes, the 43-year-old added: "Well, [there's] a bit of running and there is a fight that happens on a beach, which was great fun to do. I think it looks really terrific and it looks pretty epic. So that was a really good one. I was sore that day."

David teased some upcoming action scenes for Jack

In the same interview, which featured on the cover of HELLO!'s New Year TV and film digital issue, the pair opened up about the romance between their two characters and what the future holds for them in series 26. "The audience has waited for ten years, and they are an incredibly loyal, generous, kind and loving audience, who have invested in the Jack and Nikki relationship," said Emilia. "I think everyone agreed what we didn't want to happen was to put them together and then immediately bust them up.

Emilia and David on the cover of HELLO!s New Year TV and film digital issue

"There's a reason why suddenly this has happened and it would be a shame to lose all the great moments that they have just to create a dramatic effect. So really, what you're seeing is their friendship, which has turned into a relationship and hopefully seeing a side of them which can work, [where they can] work together and love each other and then who knows what's going to happen in the future. I'm all for Jack and Nikki."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.