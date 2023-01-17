Grantchester star Tom Brittney shares huge update on series 8

Grantchester star Tom Brittney has shared an exciting update on series eight of the ITV detective show - and fans will be over the moon!

The 32-year-old shared a photo to his Instagram Stories showing a scene from the upcoming series playing on a screen. The snap sees Tom's character, Reverend Will Davenport, standing beside a rather shocked-looking Leonard Finch (Al Weaver), who has his hands covering his mouth.

He captioned the post: "Back to work," alongside a winking emoji, before adding: "G8 coming to your screens very, very soon."

Filming on the new series wrapped back in November, with DI Geordie Keating actor Robson Green announcing the news via an Instagram post. "That's a 'WIND REEL AND PRINT' (WRAP) on another season of Grantchester and once again it has been an absolute privilege to work alongside a cast and production team at the top of their game!" he wrote, alongside a picture of him and Tom in character.

"Also always a joy to team up with the formidable @tombrittney. It really IS a Happy Place. A series that continues to get better with age."

Tom shared an update to his Instagram page

While season seven ended on a high, with Will finally getting his happily ever after with village newcomer Bonnie Evans, things aren't going to be plain sailing for both Will and his detective pal Geordie in the upcoming episodes.

The new series promises to be an "explosive" one, tackling themes such as "faith, forgiveness, and redemption", which "tests Will and Geordie to the limit".

The full synopsis reads: "Will is the happiest he's ever been but his world will be rocked by a terrible accident. He's always preached the word of a compassionate God – but how can he now, when his despair leads him on a dangerous downward spiral?

Tom and Charlotte Ritchie as Will and Bonnie

"Geordie has found a new contentment in his relationship with Cathy, but when they are both confronted with shocking announcements at work their happiness is threatened. As Mrs C, Leonard, Jack and Daniel rally around, both Will and Geordie find themselves in unfamiliar, emotional waters and murder is always around the corner."

