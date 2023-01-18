Exclusive: Silent Witness stars Emilia Fox and David Caves reveal challenges filming series 26

Silent Witness stars Emilia Fox and David Caves have opened up about some of the challenges they faced while filming the latest series of the hit BBC drama.

Chatting to HELLO! in an exclusive interview, Emilia, who plays Dr Nikki Alexander, revealed that she had to undergo extra pathology training for one particularly challenging scene.

Meanwhile, David, who plays Jack Hodgson, spoke about learning sign language for his scenes with his on-screen niece, Cara Connelly, who is played by deaf actress Rhiannon May.

"Nikki has to do a second post-mortem," said Emilia. "And that was particularly challenging because I hadn't done one in that kind of detail. So I had an extra day of pathology training on it to understand because it's very different from what I've been used to doing for the last however many years. New words to learn for that one," she said laughing, adding: "Took me a while to learn."

David, who admitted he "gets off pretty lightly" while Emilia is landed with the "hardest stuff", went on to explain that he had to learn British Sign Language (BSL) for scenes with Rhiannon.

"BSL was great to do but that was challenging, obviously, because you have to not only learn the lines but then this added skill of doing the sign language over the line," he said.

Emilia and David featured on the cover of HELLO!'s New Year digital issue

"It's really fun to do that and it's such a beautiful language and it's so calming to do that. There's a different vibe on set, everyone's very quiet and calm and it's very focused. It just feels like it's a very good thing to do," he added, before revealing that Emilia even practices BSL in her spare time.

The two actors recently appeared on the cover of HELLO!'s New Year digital issue, where they opened up about Jack and Nikki's romance in the new series.

The pair also teased a "pretty special" moment in the third story of the series, which will see Jack and Nikki mark a Silent Witness first.

Emilia and David play Nikki and Jack in the series

"At the end of the third story, we get asked to do something in the mortuary that Jack and Nikki have never done before," explained Emilia. "And then the focus comes back onto their relationship, I would say, in the last storyline… It was an amazing moment to film."

She later added: "That really is a tease because it was something I don't think I've done in any other show. But lots of other people have done it in other shows, but we definitely haven't done it in Silent Witness.

