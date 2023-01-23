All we know about Zach Shallcross ahead of 'most emotional' season of The Bachelor The 26-year-old's journey to love premieres Monday

Another dramatic season of The Bachelor is in our midst, with new Bachelor Zach Shallcross' journey to love premiering on ABC on 23 January.

The last time we saw Zach, he was heartbreakingly saying goodbye to former Bachelorette Rachel Recchia, after having quickly become one of the top contenders on her joint season with Gabby Windey.

So who is ABC's new hot commodity? And is he ready to find love? Here is what we know.

Prior to his time on the long-running reality show, Zach, who is 26, worked as a tech executive living in Texas, though he is originally from California and graduated from California Polytechnic State University.

He appears to come from a tight-knit family, and has frequently shared photos on his Instagram featuring his dad, his mom Megan, and his two sisters, Payton and Sammy.

Ahead of his season, ABC said: "Zach's perfect woman is compassionate, kind, and ready for romance because Zach is excited to lay it on thick. He loves to plan thoughtful surprises, and nothing makes him happier than seeing the look of excitement on his partner’s face when his meaningful gifts are appreciated."

The star had previously fallen hard for Rachel

They added: "Zach is serious about finding a love that will lead to marriage, so whatever grand romantic gesture it takes for him to get there, he's ready to go!"

Though each year ABC notoriously promises "the most dramatic season ever," of their show, their new contestant revealed to People that while he's not sure about the drama, it'll certainly be quite the roller-coaster of emotions.

Zach already met some of his season's women during a previous ABC special

"It might not be the most dramatic season," he said, adding: "But it's the most emotional season that they've ever had."

However, he maintained: "But that's not to say that this season will not have some drama. There's no shortage of drama."

