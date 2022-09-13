All we know about Gabby Windey's future with Erich Schwer

The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey, whose participation in Dancing with the Stars was recently announced, is getting ready to finally reveal where she stands with contestant Erich Schwer.

Though the star made it seem as if she had found the love of her life on the show's last episode, and fans were delighted, they were later left on the edge of their seats when a dramatic teaser for the finale, which airs on 13 September, hinted that everything might go wrong.

The Bachelorette co-lead took matters into her own hands on her last episode, when, spoilers ahead, she decided to say goodbye to her two runner-ups ahead of schedule and confess to Erich that he was the only one left.

Though that would usually imply that they got engaged at the finale – the show films some months in advance and couples disguise themselves in order to not reveal what happens – fans are not so sure of their relationship status after a clip sees her threatening to quit the show, despite seeming to have initially gotten her happy ending.

So, where do the two, who though chose one another, struggled on agreeing to an engagement, stand? Bachelor Nation expert Reality Steve says fans of Gabby and Erich have no reason to fret.

"They are still together," he maintains, and he said any shocking drama host Jesse Palmer might have teased has nothing to do with them breaking up or a past contestant making a reappearance.

Gabby's final three were Erich, Jason and Johnny

He explained: "Whatever drama goes down in Mexico, it’s not like anyone else comes back for her. He's the only guy left. They work through it and are together today."

However, he did reveal that: "I did hear a possibility that maybe they didn't get engaged in Mexico and they just left dating, but I was never able to confirm that."

Though Erich maintained his commitment to Gabby, he was unsure about an actual proposal

Though fans will have to wait until Tuesday and Wednesday to get official confirmation on the couple's relationship status, Gabby and Erich have a ton of support from fans, who have written on social media: "I think Gabby and Erich can make it work," and: "Erich is so cute and committed," as well as: "Team Erich. So happy you found him. Wish you guys the best and hope it works out!"

The Bachelorette two-part finale premieres on ABC 13 September at 8/7 c.

