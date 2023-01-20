Shania Twain almost bares all in revealing leather outfit The Giddy Up! singer posed for a new photoshoot

Shania Twain is feeling good in her "new body", and it certainly shows. The country music singer has posed for a stunning new photoshoot and her fans have gone wild over the results.

Shania appears on the cover of InStyle's Everybody's In special issue and rocked several eye-catching looks for the spread, but there's one photo that really grabbed attention – and it features the Giddy Up! singer in head-to-toe leather!

Decked out in Diesel, Shania looked phenomenal wearing a floor-length, coated orange dress that featured a full-length zip down the center.

The dress was only zipped to cover Shania's stomach, so her bare chest was exposed thanks to the makeshift plunging neckline.

Opting to not reveal any more skin, Shania wore a pair of white leather pants and matching heeled boots to elongate her slender legs.

Her Instagram followers were blown away by her sultry appearance, with many left speechless and only able to comment with fire and love-struck emojis.

Shania's fans loved her risque outfit (Photographer: Danielle Levitt @daniellelevitt)

Some were able to muster together a few words, with one responding: "It's illegal to be this pretty, ah stunning." A second said: "A popped leg AND a pop of color? This is everything." A third added: "She looks great!"

In the accompanying interview, Shania revealed the "scary" side effects of undergoing two open-throat surgeries, which she admitted left her with a new voice.

Shania looked gorgeous in leather (Photographer: Danielle Levitt @daniellelevitt)

She also confessed that she has learned to let go of striving for perfection. "I'm just not as worried as I was when I was younger," she said. "I'm a professional. I want things to be great.

"I want to be as perfect as I can be as a professional, but I'm not a perfect person. I sound different. I look different and I'm OK with that. I'm fearless in that way and that motivates me."

