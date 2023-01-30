Today's Al Roker sparks reaction with candid remark on-air: 'You're dead to me!' The NBC anchor appeared alongside Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and more

Al Roker left his Today Show co-stars stunned with his hilarious comment during Monday's episode of the program. Appearing on the NBC show alongside usual stars Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Craig Melvin, Al was reacting to the NFL results from the weekend when the remark was made.

The presenters were discussing the Empire State Building being lit up to honor the Philadelphia Eagles win against the San Francisco 49ers as well as the Kansas City Chiefs' win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Savannah, who will be supporting the Eagles in the upcoming Superbowl, said to the weather presenter: "Al, I'm going to need you on my team!" to which Al responded quickly: "Yeah, I don't care."

After some cheers and shocked laughter, he added: "In fact, hey, Empire State Building? You're dead to me. I'm moving to the Chrysler building." Al continued: "I'm kidding," before mocking his co-stars in jest: "But I'm very excited for you guys, good for you!"

The Today Show hosts have a brilliant relationship

It's clear the presenters on the NBC show have a great relationship, with Savannah and Craig even sharing details of the "wager" they have going between their families for the upcoming Superbowl.

Savannah told the viewers and Hoda: "I texted Craig last night and said if the Chiefs win then Del, his son, can bet Vale and Charlie, and we'll make it interesting. Let's get a little wager going!"

Hoda, who loved the idea, said: "What's on the table?" which prompted Craig to add quickly: "Not money!" Savannah clarified, adding: "I don't know, a donut or something!"

Al is a favorite on the NBC news show

Meanwhile, Savannah took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of photos of her and family's trip to watch the game. Savannah, her husband, Michael, and their son, Charley, six, and daughter, Vale, eight, got into the spirit of the NFL game and appeared to be having a blast.

The kids wore matching Eagles sweatshirts and were bundled up in woolen hats for the exciting sporting event. She captioned the post: "Fly eagles fly!!!"

