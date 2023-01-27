Al Roker's latest photo from Today set has stunned fans in hysterics The NBC News star has a wicked sense of humor

Al Roker put his quick wit to good use with a recent social media post showcasing a fun moment from behind-the-scenes of the Today Show.

The anchor shared a photograph of himself with one of the show's celebrity guests, Rob Gronkowski, and the stark physical difference between the two was one to behold.

VIDEO: Al Roker makes surprise dig at co-star in hilarious comeback post

Loading the player...

Al definitely took notice, posing beside the towering athlete, dressed impeccably in a green suit, and coming up with a comical comparison to match.

"How can you not love @gronk especially when he wears the heck outta this suit?!? And I am a #pollypocket next to this guy," he wrote.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer reveals extent of Today co-hosts' concerns for Al Roker during his health crisis

TRENDING NOW: GMA3 stars' wedding photos: Dr. Jennifer Ashton, Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes, more

His followers were suitably stunned by Rob's stature, but were left all the more amused by his description for himself and flooded the comments section with laughing emojis.

"I had no idea Gronk was this big," one fan wrote, while another also marveled: "What did they feed these guys growing up?!"

Al's photo beside Rob Gronkowski merited quite the comparison

A third did say: "But a healthy looking Polly Pocket!" while a fourth also added: "The polly pocket line wins the internet today!"

Al has definitely established a reputation for himself among his castmates as a bit of a jokester, recently doing so on the air during a segment about the fastest and slowest talking states in the country.

MORE: Today's Al Roker shares bittersweet family change involving son Nick

ALSO POPULAR: Meet NCIS star Sean Murray’s family - including famous daughter who starred on the show

"This one might surprise you, Minnesota!" Hoda Kotb declared as the fastest talking state, and it was clear her co-hosts Al, Savannah Guthrie, and Craig Melvin couldn't believe it either.

"How did New York not crack top five? How is that possible?" Savannah asked, and Hoda added an incredulous: "Or Jersey?"

The Today anchor often leaves his co-stars in stitches

"I don't get that," Al replied, before quipping: "And Jersey…unintelligible." The comment left Hoda uncontrollably giggling while Craig and Savannah let out an echo of "Wow," as the latter even added: "Shots fired by Al Roker."

The ever hilarious NBC meteorologist donned a sheepish expression as he then said: "Oh, I'm sorry, did I say that out loud?"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.