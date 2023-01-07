Dylan Dreyer inundated with love as she makes way for Al Roker on his return to Today The adored meteorologist has been doing an amazing job on the NBC show

Dylan Dreyer is feeling the love from viewers after standing in for Al Roker on Today while he recovered from a serious medical condition.

The star was flooded with kind words and messages on Friday when she officially handed the baton back to Al, who returned to the show.

Dylan took to Instagram to share the moment and to say how thrilled she was that Al was fighting fit once more and back in the studio.

When Al was hospitalized in November, the mom-of-three stepped up to the plate and took on his duties, while also still presenting on the third hour of Today.

Her post showed Al beaming with delight alongside Dylan, Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin, and she captioned it: "Oh how sweet it is!!! Our @alroker is back in action…healthy, happy, and peppy as ever! We love you Al.)

Fans were as delighted as Dylan to see Al well again and commented: "Such wonderful news. Dylan you did an awesome job while he was away," while another added: "Glad to see Al looking so great. Kudos to you, Dylan, for your efforts in Al's absence. You did a wonderful job," and a third wrote: "Not enough words or BBQ to show how much you are loved Mr Roker!!! @dylandreyernbc so honored to be a part of the segment."

Dylan has been holding the fort for Al while he's been absent

The beloved weatherman has been absent from the NBC show for almost two months after he was admitted to the hospital twice after blood clots traveled to his lungs. But on Friday, Al looked happy and healthy as he resumed his duties, much to the delight of his co-anchors.

Minutes into the start of the program, Al appeared with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb and the emotions were running high.

"The tears are already flowing – Al Roker is back," Savannah said, adding: "Al, to say we have missed you doesn't even begin to describe it."

Everyone is thrilled to have Al back at Today

"I have missed you guys so very much, you are my second family," Al replied, before joking: "And it's nice to be wearing pants."

After Al presented his first weather segment, he received a huge cheer from the studio floor and told Savannah and Hoda: "It was fun. It's been weird, I've been sitting at home drinking coffee watching Dylan do it. It's hard."

