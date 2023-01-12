Al Roker's witty remark about co-star leaves Savannah Guthrie in hysterics The Today Show family are incredibly close

Al Roker is back on Today following time off due to ill health - and it's like he's never been away!

On Wednesday's episode of the NBC daytime show, the dad-of-three left Savannah Guthrie in hysterics after making a witty comment about his co-star Craig Melvin - watch the video below to see exactly what happened!

The Today hosts were presenting a segment outside in the plaza when Craig opened up about being put on a "cash diet" which has resulted in him saving money by being more careful with money.

VIDEO: Al Roker makes a surprising dig about his co-star - and Savannah Guthrie's reaction is priceless!

"I could only spend cash for seven days and I actually gained some cash," he told his co-stars.

This resulted in Al responding with the funniest comeback to his friend and co-star - making Savannah laugh in the process.

Al has been back on Today since 6 January, having taken two months off work due to ill health. The beloved weatherman has since opened up about his health battle and shared some shocking details about his ordeal in a recent interview with People.

He revealed during the chat that his condition was so dire, he could have lost his life. "I'm blessed to be alive," he said in an exclusive chat with the publication.

His wife, Deborah Roberts, was by his side the entire time and admitted: "Al's surgeon used the word 'catastrophic'. That was the clearest declaration of what we were up against." Al's "life-threatening" illness saw him undergo a seven-hour surgery and lose half of his blood after he suffered internal bleeding.

During a chat with his co-anchors, Deborah shared heartbreaking details of her husband's "frightening" health crisis. It was revealed that Al's issues started out "as a few stomach pains" before escalating to blood clots in his lungs, which doctors suspect stemmed from him having COVID-19 in September.

His doctor's described his condition as "life-threatening" but Al said Deborah protected him from the magnitude of the situation.

"Thank God for Deborah," he said. "She basically shielded me from a lot of this. I had no idea how sick I was. I am a living example of ignorance is bliss."

