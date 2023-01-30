Savannah Guthrie's children are growing up fast in new family photo during time away from Today The TV host shares her son and daughter with her husband Michael Feldman

Savannah Guthrie delighted fans with a glimpse inside life over the weekend - and her children are adorable.

The Today host took her family to watch the Philadelphia Eagles play and shared photos of the experience on Instagram.

Savannah, her husband, Michael, and their son, Charley, six, and daughter, Vale, eight, got into the spirit of the NFL game and appeared to be having a blast.

WATCH: Inside Savannah Guthrie's stunning vacation home with her family

The kids wore matching Eagles sweatshirts and were bundled up in woolen hats for the exciting sporting event.

The family outing comes just days after Savannah and Michael enjoyed a date night without their children during which they looked very different.

Savannah served up some serious sequined glamor in a pink sleeveless maxi dress, covered in sequined stripes and featuring a backless design for her night on the town.

Savannah and her family enjoyed watching the NFL game

She paired it with gold heels and a plush off-white faux fur stole draped around her while posing alongside her husband.

He went the 70s disco route himself in a purple sequined shirt, wide-legged jeans, and a pair of matching sunglasses.

It looked to be a themed night based on other photos the anchor shared from Vanity Fair Editor-in-Chief Radhika Jones' birthday bash. "Friday night. Normal," she quipped alongside a photograph of the couple looking their best.

Savannah and Michael love being parents

Savannah and Michael have been married since 2014 and will celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary in March.

In 2020 Savannah opened up about the unusual thing that attracted her to the communications director: "When we first started dating, he came over and fixed my toilet, which I found to be very attractive," she told Reveal.

"Mike is extremely handy, which is one of the things I liked about him when I first met him. I thought, 'Wow, here's a sophisticated guy who grew up in the city but who can actually do things.'"

Savannah's son recently had a birthday

They met in 2008 at his 40th birthday party, and became engaged in 2013.

At their wedding party, it was reported that the DJ played a recording of the NBC News Special Report music, and Savannah and Mike told guests that she was four months pregnant.

"It was an explosive moment. Everyone was on their feet, cheering," sources told People at the time.

