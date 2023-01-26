Hoda Kotb moves fans to tears as she reflects on her father's passing The Today Show star reflected on the power of friendship

Hoda Kotb knows all too well that there is nothing like a good and loyal friend to help you get through hard times.

The star reflected on the power of friendship in times of both celebration and mourning, looking back on how one of her oldest friends reacted to her father passing away.

The conversion on 4th Hour with Hoda and Jenna was sparked as the two commented on Jamie Lee Curtis' behind-the-scenes story of how a friend showed up at her house without notice, so she could be there for her when the Oscar nominations were announced.

WATCH: Hoda Kotb's high school throwback shocks her co-stars

Loading the player...

MORE: Fans express disappointment in NCIS Hawai'i as Yasmine Al-Bustami’s leave is extended

Hoda then recalled: "I was in college and my dad had passed and I was in a class and didn't care about my class, didn't care about anything."

She explained the students were in the middle of taking an important quiz, but she said: "I remember I looked at the teacher and the teacher said, 'You got to take the quiz.' And I wasn't feeling it."

MORE: Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie unite with Today crew to bid bittersweet NBC farewell

"I said, 'I'm leaving,'" Hoda remembered, to which the teacher said: "You can't go because you're going to fail the class."

Hoda's friend's decision had a deep impact on her

Still, she maintained she was leaving, adding: "I took my backpack because I was just in another world and I walked out," before revealing: "My best friend in college, her name is Peggy Fox, I felt someone pick up their backpack, and I just kept walking. I didn't say a word. I walked all the way to the duck pond, which was a very peaceful spot, and I sat on the picnic table on top of it, and she sat next to me."

MORE: GMA3 stars' wedding photos: Dr. Jennifer Ashton, Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes, more

MORE: Tom Cruise's son Connor celebrates famous dad's Oscar news

The Making Space podcast host then said: "When I was ready, I go, 'I can't believe you just failed that class with me!' She said, 'Well I wanted to be here. Sitting with you.' That's it, not, 'Do you want me? Do you need me?' It's like you turn and they're sitting there."

The star is very close to her mom and sister

Fans of the show were thoroughly moved by her story, including Peggy herself, who wrote in the comments section under the post about it on Instagram after the show: "Hoda!!! I'll never forget that day either, following you out of class to the VT duck pond. I knew how bad you were hurting and something told me to get up and go with you. So glad I did. And you were there many times for me."

Fans also wrote: "I had tears in my eyes listening to this on the show today. That's true friendship," and: "How blessed you are to experience this type of compassion in your life," as well as: "I just got goosebumps."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.