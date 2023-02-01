Pamela Anderson shocks Lorraine viewers after revealing steamy night with 80-year-old man The Baywatch star has made several revelations in her new Netflix documentary

Lorraine viewers were given a glimpse into Pamela Anderson's brand new Netflix documentary on Wednesday's episode of the ITV breakfast show – and it's safe to say that fans got a lot more than they bargained for.

As Hollywood correspondent Ross King joined Lorraine Kelly for a live chat, he revealed some of the most surprising moments from Pamela, A Love Story, including the Baywatch star's steamy night with an 80-year-old man. So, what happened between Pamela and this mystery man? Click the video below to find out.

WATCH: Pamela Anderson's 'sensual' and 'beautiful' night with 80-year-old man revealed

Loading the player...

As he built up to the surprising revelation, Ross also explained that Pamela had referred to the interaction as "the most sensuous and beautiful night of her life." Already available to watch on Netflix, Pamela, A Love Story has amassed critical acclaim, with many praising the actress for reclaiming her narrative.

MORE: Pamela Anderson channels Baywatch in sizzling bodycon dress alongside famous sons

READ: Lorraine Kelly issues warning to King Charles III following new reports

The tell-all documentary has been released almost a year after Pam & Tommy – starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan – made its debut on Hulu. The eight-part miniseries chronicles the marriage between Pamela and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, during a period in which an unauthorised sex tape of the couple was leaked to the public.

Pamela, a Love Story is available to watch on Netflix

In her recent documentary, Pamela recalled her reaction after finding out about the show, explaining that it had sparked a "painful aftershock of trauma." The A-lister has also spoken about Lily James' portrayal of her, previously telling The Guardian: "It's not her fault; it's a job. But whoever created it – well, it just feels like something else stolen."

The Baywatch star also speaks about her reaction to Hulu series Pam & Tommy in the documentary

The official Netflix synopsis for Pamela, a Love Story reads: "An intimate and humanizing portrait of one of the world's most famous blonde bombshells, Pamela, a love story follows the trajectory of Pamela Anderson's life and career from small town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and doting mother."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.