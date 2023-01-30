Lorraine Kelly issues warning to King Charles III following new reports

Lorraine Kelly has opened up about reports that King Charles III is considering a "tell-all" interview ahead of his coronation, and has asked the royal to "take the high ground" and remain silent following his son Prince Harry’s autobiography, Spare.

Chatting to royal expert Russell Myers on Monday morning, the pair discussed the reports, with the expert saying that it would be "explosive" and that "there definitely is an appetite for Charles to perhaps be interviewed," but the monarch would also inevitably be asked about the royal family’s recent struggles. Watch the full chat…

Responding to the potential report, Lorraine weighed in with her thoughts, concluding: "Can I just say, King Charles, if you're watching, I know you are, please don’t. Just don't. Don't do it. It could make things - if I was advising him, I would say please, please, please don't. No, take the high ground."

Harry’s book Spare reveals some revelations about his father, including that his dad didn't hug him when he broke the news to him of Diana’s death. He also opened up about his feelings about the Queen Consort, Camilla, calling her "dangerous" and adding that he and William asked Charles not to marry her.

There are reports that Charles may do an interview ahead of his coronation

Lorraine also previously commented on Harry’s account of a physical fight with William saying: "Honestly it's like a soap opera. The whole thing about the necklace and the dog bowl, it's not exactly a Die Hard fistycuffs is it? Do you remember that fight seen in Bridget Jones with Hugh Grant and it was just hilarious and it sounds a wee bit like that… It's the detail that's fascinating and also sort of quite weird."

Lorraine previously chatted about Prince Harry's book Spare

In the leaked excerpt, The Guardian alleges that Harry wrote: "William called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

