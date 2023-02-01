BBC Breakfast host Jon Kay stuns viewers with shocking on-air revelation

BBC Breakfast host Jon Kay stunned viewers on Wednesday morning with a revelation about how many cups of coffee he drinks while hosting the show.

While chatting to specialist dietician Nichola Ludlam-Raine about how much caffeine we should be consuming per day, Jon made the confession.

When asked by Sally how many cups he sips on during the show, Jon confessed that he needed an "intervention" before revealing that he was on his "fifth mug" of the day.

When asked by the presenters to detail just how strong Jon's coffees would be, Nichola revealed: "In about an instant mug there are about a hundred milligrams, so you might only be slightly overdoing it."

Sally went on to ask Nichola if Jon should cut down on his five cups, the dietician responded: "Drop it down to four."

Unimpressed at the thought of consuming any less caffeine, Jon jokingly exclaimed: "No, no!"

Jon and Sally host the show from Monday to Wednesday

He added: "I've gone so far with coffee that I think I would sleep less and feel worse if I didn't have it."

Nichola then offered her advice before the end of the interview, saying: "If you cut down caffeine really quickly it can cause headaches so cut down gradually and make sure your last cup of coffee is around eight hours before you go to bed."

"Thank you very much indeed… for ruining my day," Jon jokingly said, prompting Sally to quietly giggle. He then turned to his co-host, saying: "You're going to be smuggly telling me that all day."

Viewers of the show took to Twitter to respond to Jon's revelation, with one person writing: "All coffee on @BBCBreakfast @jonkay01 needs less cups. Five a morning. Wow. I don't have that much in a day," while another pondered: "How do you manage five coffees without having to run to the loo every five minutes?"

