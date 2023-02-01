Silent Witness viewers very divided over series 26 finale

The 26th series of Silent Witness came to a conclusion on Tuesday night and while most fans praised the gripping final episode, others were left feeling a tad "disappointed".

The instalment saw the Lyell team continue their high-stakes investigation, uncovering corruption and deceit within the local police force in Southbay.

Taking to Twitter, some viewers felt as though they didn't see enough of certain characters, including newcomers Velvy and Gabriel.

One person wrote: "A bit disappointed there was no Cara and not as much from Velvy in this episode but hope he’ll be back in S27 and we’ll see where he is on his journey at that point. Would also like to hear a bit more of Gabriel’s backstory," while another added: "I loved Gabriel in his first few episodes so thought there could be a lot done with him. I still like him but they shortchanged him."

However, most fans of the show simply loved the episode and also took to social media to applaud the compelling series finale.

One person wrote: "Just wanted to say a massive thank you to the cast and crew of Silent Witness, for yet another outstanding series and storylines. Can't believe I have to wait another year for another series," while another added: "Absolutely loved it! Goes far too fast can't wait until the next season of #silentwitness."

Alastair Michael plays new team member Velvy

Others praised the sweet ending, which saw Jack and Nikki frolicking on the beach together. One person tweeted: "The ending to that series has me in tears. It was so perfect, just the two of them together, expressing their love for one another. I can’t cope with how adorable they are and how much love I have for that scene #SilentWitness," while another added: "A beautiful ending to a beautiful series bittersweet to say goodbye to the gang but we have loved watching this season and seeing Jack and Nikki's relationship develop they are so perfect."

A third person commented: "The cutest ending ever. My heart is full. Maybe the next season will follow on from this scene and have Jack propose to Nikki on the beach."

