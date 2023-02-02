9-1-1: Lone Star episode 3 promo reveals Carlos blaming TK for Iris' disappearance

9-1-1: Lone Star season four is heating up as episode two ended on a major cliffhanger – and it promises trouble for TK and Carlos. Warning, spoilers ahead for episodes one and two ahead…

In the episode two conclusion, Carlos is shocked to discover that his best friend (and soon to be ex-wife) Iris' car has been abandoned with Iris nowhere to be seen. Iris previously went missing while struggling with schizophrenia, but now that her illness is under control, it's clear that there is more to her disappearance this time. But will Carlos blame TK for driving her away? Check out the trailer to decide for yourself…

Fans were certainly worried about trouble in paradise, with one writing: "The writers just keep refusing to let T.K and Carlos be happy without drama. Imagine how tired we are," while another person added: "Ugh why are they trying to get TK and Carlos into an argument? I can feel it now, Carlos going off on TK saying you wanted it to happen so they can speed along the marriage."

Are TK and Carlos in trouble?

A third person added: "Well I knew it will not be so easy for TK and Carlos, that we will see some obstacles thrown on their road to be married. It is always this way...unfortunately. I just hope it will not take another one or two more seasons for them to get married."

Carlos will try to find Iris in the upcoming episode

Speaking about the storyline, Ronen Rubinstein told HELLO!: "TK going to see Iris at the shelter in episode two, when he wasn't supposed to, leads to a beautiful scene in episode three where the tension will rise because of TK's mistake - even though it was with pure intentions - and that will throw another wrench in their relationship."

