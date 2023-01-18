Rob Lowe talks emotional father-son dynamic in new movie Dog Gone The 9-1-1 Lone Star actor leads the cast of the new Netflix film

Rob Lowe has opened up about the emotion in his brand new Netflix film Dog Gone and how the "father-and-son" dynamic is one that pulls on his heartstrings.

The actor, who is adored for his many TV roles in shows such as The West Wing, 9-1-1 Lone Star, and Parks and Recreation, was speaking about the plot of the new film when he made the heartwarming comment. Check out the trailer below for his new movie, Dog Gone...

"But really, I love a good dog movie. I love a tear-jerker," the 58-year-old told Collider, adding: "I love a movie that's going to make you cry, just as a film-goer.

"The father-son dynamic gets me every time, whether it's on the super serious Ordinary People, or Great Santini, or something like this, [there's] something about families that I really respond to. This had all three of them."

The actor is a proud family man himself and often posts photos of his home life with his two sons Matthew and Johnny, who he shares with his longtime wife Sheryl Berkoff. Back in November, Rob shared a series of photos on his Instagram in honor of his youngest son's 27th birthday.

Have you seen Dog Gone on Netflix?

"Happy Birthday, Johnny! I'm so proud to have you in my life," the father-of-two wrote. He added: "In spite of how much you roast me, you are a funny, smart, sensitive, and hardworking inspiration to many," plus an endearing "Love you," to sign off the tribute.

Meanwhile, fans have been loving Dog Gone on Netflix, which tells the story of a father and son's quest to find their dog Gonker on the Appalachian Trail before it's too late. Based on a true story, it seems the movie has moved fans to tears.

Rob Lowe with his son, Johnny

One fan wrote: "This was the best movie I've seen in a while. If you want to feel good… like REALLY feel good, watch this movie. If you want your soul to just smile… watch this movie. The tears will be so worth it! #DogGone 11/10!!!!"

Another said: "Watching #DogGone has me in tears 10/10 recommend," while a third tweeted: "Just finished watching #DogGone If you like dogs, this is a must-watch."

