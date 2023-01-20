9-1-1: Lone Star teases 'harrowing' season four storyline – and fans are freaking out Looks like Owen Strand is in for a tough season on 9-1-1: Lone Star

9-1-1: Lone Star is returning for a fourth season, but it looks like Captain Owen Strand is in for a bumpy ride. Taking to Instagram, the show's account has shared a number of new clips from the latest instalment, which includes a particularly "harrowing" storyline for the firefighter. The caption reads: "Looks like Cap is cravin' some drama in his life... Season 4 of #911LoneStar is gonna be SO good."

Talking about his character's arc in the video, Rob Lowe reflects: "This year he's in a great place and he's having a hard time with it. Things are too good, he realises he needs to be – not in crisis – but he needs energy."

WATCH: 9-1-1: Lone Star cast reveals 'harrowing' season 4 storyline

Panning over to Gina Torres – aka Tommy Vega – the actress adds: "We start the season with Owen in a situation that's quite harrowing."

Giving fans further insight into the storyline, Judd Ryder actor Jim Parrack, explains: "He's unwittingly heading into the company of an extremist group, and it's going to affect everybody at the firehouse."

Unsurprisingly, the 9-1-1: Lone Star teaser has sparked a massive reaction from the show's 164k followers. "I'm actually like half terrified for what's gonna happen this season half like really excited," replied one. "What's going on here? OMG I can't wait anymore," added another.

Owen will come into close contact with an extremist group this season

Meanwhile, a third commented: Why do I feel like these unsavoury people Owen is messing with will mess up the wedding? I feel a grand, dramatic and crazy finale cultivating in the wedding."

The other storyline described in the clip was that of the highly-anticipated nuptials between fan favourites TK (played by Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos (Rafael Silva), which follows their heartwarming engagement at the end of season three.

The season four teaser also gave fans an adorable glimpse of TK and Carlos' wedding preparations

Back in May, Rafael couldn't help but rave about the engagement storyline, telling EW: "It's kind of hard not to dream about situations like this, especially with this relationship that's been going for three years, three seasons. So we kind of expected it, kind of dreamed about it, but obviously it was such good news to receive. I was just super excited."

