NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama shares on-set video from 'soul-shattering' season 22

NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama has delighted fans with a behind-the-scenes video from the set of season 22, which is set to premiere in October on CBS.

The actor, who plays Special Agent Nick Torres in the long-running series, revealed that filming for the new episodes began a few days ago.

"Alright, beautiful people. I think you may know what time it is," began the 44-year-old, panning his camera around to show a parking lot filled with trailers. "We're officially back on set of NCIS," he continued. "Season 22 is a go. We've said 'action' already for a few days, I'm just catching you up that your boy Nick is back!"

WATCH: Wilmer Valderrama shares on-set video from NCIS season 22

The comments section was quickly filled with messages from excited fans, with one person writing "Yayyyyyyy can't wait," while a second added: "Yes yes yes!!!!! Wish it was coming sooner than October, can't wait!"

Brian Dietzen, who plays Dr Jimmy Palmer, also commented on the post, writing: "LFG!"

While an official synopsis has yet to be released, Wilmer previously said fans can expect the new episodes to be "more personal" and "soul-shattering".

© CBS Wilmer Valderrama and Sean Murray as Nick Torres and Timothy McGee in NCIS

"I think it's not going to be your casual like, 'Oh, your favorite team is in trouble,'" he told People earlier this month. "It's going to be more personal, more soul-shattering. There'll be some [tragedy] this season."

The That '70s Show star also teased a romance storyline for Torres, who was previously linked to his colleague Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham) before their split in season 18. "There will be perhaps some new flames," he revealed. "Perhaps Torres might be ready for love this season. Who knows? That might be a conversation or may not be a conversation."

© CBS Photo Archive Torres previously dated Ellie Bishop

As well as Wilmer, fans can expect to see Brian Dietzen, Sean Murray and Gary Cole reprise their roles in the show, which arrives on October 14 at 8pm. Diona Reasonover and Rocky Carroll are also set to return.

However, Katrina Law's future on the show is less certain after her character, Jessica Knight, accepted a new job outside of Washington D.C. in the season 21 finale.

© Robert Voets/CBS Jessica Knight accepted a new job in the series 21 finale

Co-showrunner Steven D. Binder told TV Line that fans "will be satisfied" with her storyline. "Well, we set something up there," he said. "And I will point you to our track record where you just never know. We've had people look like they were going away and then it turned out they weren't, and then we had people who just disappeared, like Gibbs.

"So I will say this: We do aim to please," he continued, adding: "And we think the audience will be satisfied with where they see this go."