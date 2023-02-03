Rob Lowe plays his look-alike son's 'unstable' father in new comedy series together The West Wing actor paired up with his youngest son for a new Netflix comedy titled Unstable

It sure pays off when you're an actor and so is your son! For his new show, Rob Lowe has the best acting companion by his side.

The actor has paired up with none other than his son, John Owen Lowe, 28, for a new Netflix comedy series titled Unstable, and they seem to make the perfect father-son comedic duo.

The 9-1-1: Lone Star actor has two sons with his wife of over thirty years, Sheryl Berkoff, who he married in 1991. His youngest is his now co-star, John, and his eldest son, Edward Matthew, a lawyer, is thirty.

On Friday, Netflix revealed the very first look into Rob and Lowe's new show, which launches on the streaming platform on March 30th.

In a video shared on YouTube, the two discussed their upcoming roles, and put on display their cheeky, prankster-like attitude they have never shied away from expressing, which inspired the show.

"I've spent a good year of my youth keeping him humble," John joked, adding: "It was a significantly large task," suggesting that leaving his father's "ego unchecked" would be "honestly dangerous."

The new series debuts on March 30th

Detailing what fans can expect to see from his new acting role, Rob revealed that he is in fact playing his son's dad on the show. He is taking on the character of Ellis Dragon, a "narcissist" tech genius who has become "increasingly unstable."

Meanwhile, his son will play his opposite, Jackson Ellis, who is much more reserved than his on-screen father, but he is "the only person who can really reach his father," and protect him from further spiraling.

The star's sons look so much like him

Taking some of their characters' feelings off the screen, the West Wing actor at one point quipped: "Working with Johnny is painful," though they seem to really have had a blast filming.

Per Deadline, the plot further follows: "An introverted son (John Owen Lowe) who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father (Rob Lowe) in order to save him and his successful biotech company from disaster. It is inspired by Rob and John Owen Lowe's social media relationship, in which John Owen often humorously trolls his dad."

