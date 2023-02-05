How Eric Christian Olsen avoided awkward moment on NCIS involving famous family member The Marty Deeks actor is related to several members of the show

Eric Christian Olsen is best known for his role on NCIS: Los Angeles, where he plays Marty Deeks.

The actor is not the only member of his family in the show either, as he stars alongside Daniela Ruah - who is not only his love interest in the series, but his sister-in-law too!

Back in 2014, Daniela married Eric's brother, David Paul Olsen, making them family. However, when it comes to acting, the pair are completely professional about the situation.

Daniela was asked by Queen Latifah about having to kiss her brother-in-law in the show, and whether or not it was awkward.

She replied: "The obvious answer would be 'yes,' but at the same time we're so invested in our characters and we're so interested that the audience who has been following these characters is happy with what's happening on the show.

"We're kinda trying to stay faithful to that more than anything else."

She then explained how having both their partners in the acting business made it significantly easier for them: "Dave is in the business and Eric's wife is an actress, she's in the business, and I think everybody knows what that feels like."

Fans were gutted when it was announced that NCIS: Los Angeles would be ending after its 14th series.

The president of CBS Entertainment, Amy Reisenbach, said in a statement last month: "For 14 seasons, NCIS: Los Angeles has been a stalwart of our lineup with characters who were a joy to watch. It's no surprise this show succeeded as a global franchise.

"From Day 1, the cast, producers and crew were amazing Network/Studios partners, and their teamwork, talent and spirit vividly came through on the screen."

Eric reacted to the sad news by posting a photo of one of his co-stars in character walking through a dark tunnel. He wrote in the caption: "What a spectacular journey we all shared."

Daniela also reacted to the show's ending on social media, telling fans that her time playing Kensi had been "an absolute dream".

She added: "So many feelings to process and too many words to say. I will save them for a later date… I'm so so grateful to have been a part of this NCISLA family."

