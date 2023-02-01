NCIS: LA star Daniela Ruah reveals surprising reaction to series cancellation

NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah has made a fresh comment about the series being cancelled, revealing that while she's "not sad it's ending," she'll find it "so hard" to say goodbye to the cast and crew.

Earlier this month, CBS announced that the spin-off series will come to an end following its 14th season and over 13 years of being on screen.

WATCH: Lucy Tara reveals her new role as Special Agent Afloat in NCIS Hawai'i

Loading the player...

In a new interview, Daniela shared her reaction to the news. "I'm not sad that it's ending. I think the show has had an amazing, long run, we've told phenomenal stories, the characters have grown and matured on the show in front of everyone," she told ET. "It's bittersweet.

"Like, it's time to move on creatively, but it's going to be so hard not to be with this family of people, because they are incredible."

The actress, who plays Kensi Blye, went on to reveal that the show's dedicated fan base "means the world" to her and that she is "so grateful" to have been part of the drama.

MORE: NCIS: LA: Why is the show ending? The reason behind series cancelation

MORE: NCIS: LA star Daniela Ruah mourns the loss of her beloved dog days after cancellation of show

In the days following CBS' announcement, Daniela took to Instagram to pay tribute to the long-running drama. Sharing a photo of her character, whom she's portrayed since the show's inception in 2009, the 39-year-old wrote: "From season one to season 14, from 24 yrs old to 39, it has been an absolute dream. So many feelings to process and too many words to say. I will save them for a later date… I'm so so grateful to have been a part of this NCISLA family. The show lasted this long because of all of you."

Daniela Ruah and Eric Christian Olsen play love interests in the series

While CBS has not revealed the reason behind the programme's cancellation, reports suggest that it could have something to do with budget limits.

Deadline stated: "A cancellation of a long-running drama with big-name leads filming in L.A. should not come as a shock given the big price tag involved, especially at a time when networks across the board are looking to cut their spending."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.