NCIS: Hawai'i cast tease upcoming project – and fans are losing it Alex Tarrant and Tori Anderson journeyed to a mystery location

The cast of NCIS: Hawai'i are gearing up to shoot something new – and fans are losing it. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Kai Holman actor, Alex Tarrant, shared a video alongside his co-star Tori Anderson, as they travelled to a mystery location. Seen smiling from ear to ear in the new clip, the TV stars couldn't have looked happier as they enjoyed a scenic drive through a beautiful wooded area.

Teasing fans in the caption, Alex wrote: "@NCISHawaiiCBS what exciting place are we headed to? #bts #NCISHawaii ….. gotta love a ride in the cart."

WATCH: Lucy Tara reveals her new role as Special Agent Afloat in NCIS Hawai'i

Loading the player...

Sparking a reaction from his followers, many were quick to reply. "You're headed to film a scene that will make us all freak out," commented one. "I don't know where you were headed, but I'm sure you had the best time ever," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "I can't wait to see you in action, you and Tori are like siblings."

MORE: NCIS' Pauley Perrette goes bald in stark throwback

READ: NCIS cancelled spin-off plans with A-list star revealed

Next week, Alex Tarrant is set to have a major storyline in the upcoming episode titled Misplaced Targets, as the team will attempt to take down his character Kai's old friend-turned-criminal. The latest instalment will also see the return of Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy Tara, who'll be getting her first big case aboard her aircraft carrier.

@NCISHawaiiCBS what exciting place are we headed to? #bts #NCISHawaii ….. gotta love a ride in the cart 🤘 pic.twitter.com/PvkLWr4mUt — Alex Tarrant (@AlexTarrant2) February 1, 2023

NCIS: Hawai'i star Alex Tarrant teased fans with news of an upcoming project

All week, the cast of NCIS: Hawai'i have been busy filming scenes for future episodes, and that includes fan favourite, Vanessa Lachey – aka Special Agent Jane Tenant. Giving fans a rare glimpse behind-the-scenes, earlier this week the actress posted a photo of herself on Instagram, which showed her wearing a harness and knee pads.

Vanessa captioned the snap: "Harness & Knee Pads! Stunt day at the office. Trying to be like @tamikobrownlee." She could be seen sitting on a sofa in her trailer wearing a pink t-shirt underneath the protective gear.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.