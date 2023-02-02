NCIS star Yasmine Al-Bustami's life away from the screen explored The NCIS spin-off star is quite private

Yasmine Al-Bustami has been a common name on every NCIS: Hawai'i fan's lips over the past few weeks due to her absence from the show.

The actress' character, Lucy Tara, has been absent from the past few episodes of the crime procedural spin-off, part of the Special Agent Afloat initiative.

While she is set to make her return to the show in the coming episode, read more about Yasmine's personal life and background to get a better idea of how she spends her days off the set.

The NCIS star has been very private about her life off-camera, however, maintaining a very limited presence on social media and avoiding questions about her personal life.

In fact, most fans aren't aware of if the actress is even in a relationship or is married, with her website providing the most insight into her personal preferences.

She revealed in her bio that she was born in Abu Dhabi, UAE but moved to Duncanville, Texas at the age of three, where she was raised by her Palestinian-Jordanian father and Filipina mother, having also briefly lived in Jordan during her teenage years.

Yasmine is very private about her life outside of the spotlight

After getting a degree in finance, she decided to pursue a career in acting, moving to Chicago and then landing her debut role in 2013 with a recurring stint on The Originals.

Alongside more work in short films and more brief television appearances, she earned her biggest role at that point with a guest appearance on season one Peacock's historical drama The Chosen.

She eventually was promoted to a main cast member, retaining that status for the show's now-airing third season, which she is a part of.

Alongside filming The Chosen, Yasmine earned another major role with her beloved portrayal of Agent Lucy Tara in the popular NCIS spin-off.

She has starred in NCIS: Hawai'i since 2021

She has been a part of the main cast since 2021, developing strong relationships on the show and emerging as a major fan favorite.

As a result, many have been disappointed by her continued absences over the past few installments of the show, although she's set to make her comeback in just a few days.

