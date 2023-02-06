Death in Paradise star Chelsea Edge talks trouble for Neville Parker in upcoming episode

Death in Paradise star Chelsea Edge, who plays Sophie in the hit show, has opened up about what to expect from the next few episodes, teasing "trouble" for the detective.

Fans were definitely left concerned following the promotional trailer for episode six, which saw Neville grow more and more frustrated for an unknown reason. See what Chelsea had to say about the upcoming episodes here - and how Sophie is unafraid "of a little bit of a trouble" - here…

WATCH: Death in Paradise star Chelsea Edge talks trouble in Neville's future

Following the episodes, fans were quick to discuss, with one writing: "Good episode tonight on Death In Paradise, now I shall sleep hoping Neville will survive! #deathinparadise," while another added: "Sophie turning up, his mate from the UK turning up unexpectedly, his room being trashed, Robert Webb's character from a couple of weeks back… I bet it's all linked and it's all building to a huge season finale."

Is Sophie going to be okay?

One fan suggested that Sophie might be murdered, writing: "You heard it here first..Robert Webbs' character (survivalist Justin West) will kill Neville's girlfriend Sophie," while another had a very different theory, writing: "Just seen the trailer for the next two-part episode of Death In Paradise. So, it's going to be a big one. I'm guessing his fraud squad mate will feature at some point. And I wouldn't be surprised if he's investigating Sophie." What do you think?

Speaking about her character on the show, Sophie explained: "When you go on holiday you have a little crush and you know it's not going to last forever but I think she has such a soft spot for him and coming away from it – she's trying to be a realist – coming back, she's like, 'How have I left this incredible island and this guy I really like.' She doesn't want to let it go."

