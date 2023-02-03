Death in Paradise star Chelsea Edge reveals if Neville will leave island for Sophie - exclusive 

Death in Paradise episode five saw Neville Parker and his team solve yet another grisly murder, but also celebrated some good news for our favourite detective’s personal life, as Sophie returned to the island of St Marie to spend more time with him.

Viewers have been somewhat concerned about Neville’s blossoming romance with Sophie in case it is a sign that the character will be leaving the show - so we sat down with the actress who plays the backpacker, Chelsea Edge, to tell us all about it…

During our Under the Palms exclusive chat, Chelsea also revealed more about her character, explaining: "I think the reason that Sophie goes travelling is that she's a little bit lost and missing something in life so she goes travelling, she's going to go island hopping and she meets Neville.

"When you go on holiday you have a little crush and you know it's not going to last forever but I think she has such a soft spot for him and coming away from it – she's trying to be a realist – coming back, she's like, 'How have I left this incredible island and this guy I really like.' She doesn't want to let it go."

The star, who has also appeared in series including The Missing and I Hate Susie, teased the upcoming few episodes, in which episode five’s preview teased trouble for Ralf.

"It’s definitely an interesting few episodes that are about to come up and it's different from what they've done previously which is quite nice," Chelsea explained. "It’s good for the viewers to watch, it's 12 seasons and hopefully this will feel refreshing for how the story goes… I don't think Sophie is afraid of a little bit of trouble."

