Death In Paradise fans left fearing for Neville's fate after latest episode DI Neville Parker is played by Ralf Little on the hit BBC crime show

Death In Paradise fans have been left fearing for DI Neville Park's life, following last night's episode. Centred around the murder of a former children's home resident, the latest instalment ended on a major cliffhanger, after Neville and his new love Sophie returned to his home, which had been completely trashed.

WATCH: Death In Paradise star Chelsea Edge teases Sophie's future with Neville

Loading the player...

Throughout season 12, concerns for Neville's future have continued to surface, especially after the dramatic arrival of doomsday prepper Justin West, played by Robert Webb. Ever since his appeared in episode two of the new series, fans have been convinced that his grudge against the DI could lead to a sinister end. Looks like we'll have to wait to find out!

Almost immediately after last night's episode aired, viewers quickly took to Twitter to voice their concern for Neville, played by Ralf Little. "Good episode tonight on Death In Paradise, now I shall sleep hoping Neville will survive! #deathinparadise," wrote one.

MORE: Death in Paradise star Chelsea Edge reveals if Neville will leave island for Sophie - exclusive

READ: Death in Paradise star Tahj Miles opens up about his future on the show

"[...] Neville's phone missing and then reappearing is definitely suspicious. Hope he and Sophie will be OK. Like a bit of happiness," added another.

Neville returned home to find out that his bedroom had been completely ransacked

Meanwhile, a third surmised: "Sophie turning up, his mate from the UK turning up unexpectedly, his room being trashed, Robert Webb's character from a couple of weeks back...I bet it's all linked and it's all building to a huge season finale…"

HELLO! Recently caught up with actress Chelsea Edge – aka Sophie – to chat about all things Death In Paradise, and she revealed that fans can expect some very "different" episodes over the next few weeks.

Fans are convinced that Justin's grudge could lead to a sinister end for DI Neville

"It's definitely an interesting few episodes that are about to come up and it's different from what they've done previously which is quite nice," Chelsea explained. "It's good for the viewers to watch, it's 12 seasons and hopefully this will feel refreshing for how the story goes… I don't think Sophie is afraid of a little bit of trouble."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.