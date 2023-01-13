Why we think Ralf Little is set to leave Death in Paradise following worrying episode two Warning, major spoilers for Death in Paradise season 12, episode two

Death in Paradise season 12 episode two has left us very worried for Ralf Little’s character Neville Parker - for more reasons than one!

In the episode, Neville and his team investigated a mysterious doomsday cult death - where the man was found in a bunker, locked in and alone - but was poisoned with cyanide. During their investigation, they also discover a second murder had taken place. With two arrests under their belt, the episode concluded with the remaining member of the cult - played by Robert Webb - sinisterly watching Neville say farewell to Sophie - and we’re sure that he will be out for revenge!

WATCH: Why we think Neville Parker is in danger of leaving show

With three seasons on the hit show under his belt, Ralf has reached the standard time that his predecessors Ardal O’Hanlon and Kris Marshall bowed out of the show - so could this be his time to leave? And, even more worryingly, will Neville be killed off?!

What do you think?

While we would never have thought that the writers would do that to the fan favourite DI, this certainly wouldn’t be the first time the main character has been killed off, as Ben Miller’s character DI Richard Poole was murdered when he decided to leave in season two.

MORE: Ralf Little gives warning about character in Death in Paradise season 12

MORE: Death in Paradise star Ralf Little reveals Neville’s new romance after Florence heartbreak

Will Neville leave the island for Sophie?

And then, of course, there is Neville’s clearly blossoming romance with Sophie. While the pair agreed not to pursue a long-distance relationship, we think that their sweet new relationship is only just beginning - but what will that mean for Neville? Could he possibly follow Humphrey’s footsteps in leaving Guadeloupe in the pursuit of true love? We can’t wait to find out, bring on episode three!

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.