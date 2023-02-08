Call the Midwife fans are hugely passionate about the show and its beloved characters in the midwifery drama in particular Sister Monica Joan. The character, played by Judy Parfitt, has been a staple part of Nonnatus House since the beginning and viewers adore watching her every week.

But it seems that's not enough for fans because they are keen to see the beloved star in her own spin-off series. The drama's official Instagram account shared a snippet of last week's episode six from series 12 showing Sister Joan rescuing a dog who had hurt his paw and fans took to the comment section to react.

WATCH: Sister Monica comes to Nurse Crane's defense in heartwarming moment

Loading the player...

One person wrote: "Would love a 'Young Sister Monica Joan' spinoff," which prompted many to react to the idea. A second added enthusiastically: "That would be an amazing prequel. Before she became a nun." A third then commented: "Omg that would be fantastic," and a fourth then added: "Judy Parfitt could narrate." We would love this to happen!

Plenty of other fans shared their love for Sister Monica. "Sister Monica Joan is the best," said a fan, while another commented: "Long live Sister Monica Joan."

MORE: Helen Geroge looks unrecognisable in dazzling behind-the-scenes photo you don't want to miss

MORE: Prince Edward's surprising night out with Call the Midwife cast for moving reason

Fans adore Sister Monica Joan in Call the Midwife

The twelfth series of Call the Midwife has gone down a treat for fans but there are only two episodes left so many are wondering how the show will wrap the story in the upcoming finale.

One worry viewers have is that another beloved character Lucille Anderson could be set to make a departure for good. In episode five, Cyril (Zephryn Taitte) received some worrying news about his wife Lucille, who recently left Poplar for Jamaica following her mental breakdown.

Would you like to see a spin-off?

The nurse had been struggling with her mental health in recent months for a number of reasons, including Enoch Powell's anti-immigration speech and the fact that the couple were struggling to conceive.

After learning that Lucille had taken a job on a maternity ward in Jamaica and wouldn't be returning home for six months, Cyril began to fear for their marriage. "Maybe there was more wrong than I knew, in the marriage, in us." We hope she pulls through!

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.