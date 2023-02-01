Prince Edward's surprising night out with Call the Midwife cast for moving reason The Earl of Wessex attended the exclusive event

Prince Edward honoured his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in a surprising new venue this week, when he joined the cast of Call the Midwife for a special party.

The father-of-two attended a party held by the Radio Times to pay tribute to the magazine's cover stars over the previous year, which included the dearly departed Queen.

In a photo from the event shared to the programme's official Instagram page, the Earl of Wessex could be seen beaming as he posed alongside the stars of the popular medical drama.

WATCH: Prince Edward is Prince William's twin in new footage

Loading the player...

What's more, the royal is apparently well-acquainted with the show, as his wife, the Countess of Wessex, is reportedly a huge fan.

MORE: Prince Edward sparks question about his and Sophie Wessex's future royal titles

The caption to the photo read: "NEWS! Call the Midwife cast enjoy a night out with a royal twist. "Last night at Claridges Hotel in London, Radio Times hosted their prestigious all-star annual 'Covers Party'.

"This is a celebration and presentation of a commemorative cover for all those who've made it to the front of the Radio Times magazine in the past year - and it's always a real red-letter day in the Call the Midwife calendar.

The cast enjoyed meeting Prince Edward

"Once more, our own Call the Midwife team were in fine attendance, as our own lovely Jenny Agutter appeared on TWO covers in 2022!

SEE: Call the Midwife's Helen George sends fans wild with ultra-glamorous new photo

"Last night's ceremony also included a special guest on a more poignant mission. In the year that saw the passing of Queen Elizabeth, Her Majesty had appeared on the Radio Times cover, as she had many times throughout her reign.

Sophie is reportedly a big fan of the period drama

"And last night The Earl of Wessex came in person to receive the commemorative cover on his family's behalf, and to thank the magazine for their coverage and support over the years. It was a very moving moment x".

The message concluded: "Earlier, our cast greatly enjoyed meeting His Royal Highness, and chatting about all things television!

"They were delighted to discover that he was familiar with our drama and its cast as his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was a longstanding Call the Midwife fan! Royal Nonnatus House, anyone? [Wink emoji]".

LISTEN: King Charles - The Man Under The Crown

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.