Call the Midwife viewers convinced fan favourite character is set to leave the show for good - see who

Call the Midwife aired another emotional episode on Sunday night that has fans convinced that a beloved character is set to leave the show for good.

In last week's episode, Cyril (Zephryn Taitte) received some worrying news about his wife Lucille, who recently left Poplar for Jamaica following her mental breakdown.

The nurse, played by Leonie Elliott, had been struggling with her mental health in recent months for a number of reasons, including Enoch Powell's anti-immigration speech and the fact that the couple were struggling to conceive.

After learning that Lucille had taken a job on a maternity ward in Jamaica and wouldn't be returning home for six months, Cyril began to fear for their marriage. "Maybe there was more wrong than I knew, in the marriage, in us," he told Violet. "What if Lucille was unhappy for all that time?"

Fans are concerned that Lucille and Cyril may not return

In Sunday's instalment, Cyril decided to depart London and join his wife in Jamaica, leaving viewers concerned that neither Zephryn nor Leonie would return to play their characters at all.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "I don't think either Cyril or Lucille will return #CalltheMidwife," while another added: "I fear we're losing both Cyril and Lucille now #CalltheMidwife."

Cyril is set to join Lucille in Jamaica

A third person commented: "Is Cyril going to head back to the Caribbean with Lucille clearly not coming back #CallTheMidwife," while another agreed, tweeting: "With both Cyril and Lucille gone, we may be out of luck. Fingers crossed they come back, but I'm not holding my breath. #CallTheMidwife."

Other fans were more optimistic, however, hoping that the pair would return in time for Trixie and Matthew's wedding, played by Helen George and Olly Rix.

"Lucille and Cyril will be back in time for Trixie’s wedding," wrote one person, while another added: "Hope Cyril brings Lucille back home #callthemidwife."

A third tweeted: "Praying that when Cyril comes back from Jamaica, Lucille will be with him."

