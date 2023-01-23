Call the Midwife viewers vent frustration over tense moment in episode four Fans of the BBC drama were quick to jump to the character's defense

Call the Midwife viewers have been sharing their frustration online over a storyline in episode four of series 12. The moment in question came towards the end of the episode which saw beloved character Nurse Phyllis Crane, played by Linda Bassett, being told by a panel of doctors that she may be now too old to continue work as a midwife.

However, viewers, who are fiercely passionate about the characters and the important storylines brought forward in the BBC midwifery drama, were having none of it.

WATCH: Sister Monica Joan jumps to Nurse Crane' defense in episode four

One person wrote on Twitter: "No but we women are always being 'punished' for getting older, and Call The Midwife is just like [No], we need older women and their experience, like Nurse Crane. #CallTheMidwife."

A second was equally unimpressed with the treatment of Nurse Crane, writing: "I so felt for Nurse Crane in tonight's episode. She's an excellent nurse and midwife. Those cranky old beggars on the panel were horrible #CallTheMidwife."

Nurse Phyllis Crane was told she may be too old to continue work

Meanwhile, others were left cheering when Sister Monica Joan, played by Judy Parfitt, interrupted the meeting to support Nurse Crane, telling the panel passionately: "You presume me to be in my dotage, I beg to inform you, I'm not merely ancient but wise," before adding: "I hear no respect in your tone only its observe."

Fans were loving the triumphant defense, with one stating: "Don't mess with Sister Monica Joan. Nurse Crane is lucky to have someone like that on her side #CallTheMidwife."

Sister Monica Joan came to the Nurse's defense

Another added: "That's made me cry. Sister Monica Joan's testament for Nurse Crane thank god Nurse Crane can continue," as a third also tweeted: "I am rooting for Nurse Crane and Sister Monica Joan, sass that stupid man #CallTheMidwife."

The scene ended with Nurse Crane stating she would happily attend refresher courses before being told she could continue her work as a midwife. Fans can be assured that it looks like she's not going anywhere anytime soon!

