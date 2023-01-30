Call the Midwife fans 'screaming' over favourite character in episode five Warning, spoilers ahead for episode five

Call the Midwife fans admitted that they were worried while watching the latest episode of the hit show after one of the characters found themselves in major peril.

In the episode, Cyril is stabbed while trying to help a man struggling with schizophrenia. The new father stabs Cyril with scissors as he believed his newborn baby is a demon, leaving fans terrified for Cyril’s fate.

Discussing the episode on Facebook, one person wrote: "I was literally so upset when he grabbed his baby and I was interacting with the fight scene and shouting. Quick. Grab the baby. I really thought Cyril was going to die so pleasedly when he appeared and had his arm in a sling. The acting was superb." Another person added: "Fantastic episode well done to all I was worried for Cyril when he got stabbed."

Timothy was there to save the day!

A third person added: "Brilliant as usual the schizophrenic story was very poignant and myself and my daughters were literally on the edge of our seats and screaming in disbelief at Cyril getting stabbed with the scissors and how brave Matthew was to go into a violent situation and saving the baby the way he did.. brilliant writing well done!"

Another fan wrote: "Great episode always. I jumped out of my chair when Cyril got stabbed shouting 'no not Cyril’. So glad he was ok but he needs Lucille back, as do we."

The episode also dealt an emotional blow for Cyril, as he discovered that his wife Lucille wasn’t planning on returning to England for at least six months after taking on a role at a hospital in Jamaica after visiting there to rest and recuperate after having a nervous breakdown.

Cyril tried to help a man with schizophrenia

Since there is no official news of Leonie’s exit from the popular BBC show, we think Lucille will indeed be back soon - and hopefully, be feeling much better.

Taking to Twitter, fans agreed that Leonie needed to return, with one writing: "I really hope you will be returning @Leonie_Elliott to popular soon as my very much loved Lucille Anderson! Your portrayal of miscarriage, depression and anxiety plus the difficulty in asking for help has been amazing."

