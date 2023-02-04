Helen Geroge looks unrecognisable in dazzling behind-the-scenes photo you don't want to miss The Call the Midwife star is a doting mother…

Helen George's latest string of sultry outfit updates caused a stir with fans but on Friday, the Call the Midwife star looked unrecognisable in a stunning new behind-the-scenes photo.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress, 38, shared a quick selfie in a never-before-seen costume for her role as, Anna Leownes, in the upcoming UK tour of The King and I which kicks off this month. Watch a snippet from Helen in the show below.

Captioning the snap, Helen penned: "Almost there now," in a blue font which matched the stunning blue ball gown she was wearing. The elevated ensemble featured a long-sleeve chequered top half in a delicate shade of baby blue as well as a gigantic bow on the back.

The star showed off one of her new dresses for the show

As for her hair, the star appeared to be wigged for the photo, which was a stunning chestnut brown shade and styled into a beautiful updo. Her look was complete with a face of stage-ready makeup featuring brushes of warm bronzer and pink lipstick.

Helen's dazzling costume makes a huge change from the sensational slinky minidress she stepped out in last week to attend the press night of Sweet Magnolias in Richmond.

The star opted to wear an ultra-chic all-black outfit comprised of the flirty dress which featured ravishing ruched sleeves. She also added a pair of sheer black tights and leather knee-high boots to her daring look.

Helen went to see Sweet Magnolias last week

She added smatterings of red lipstick to complete her glamorous ensemble and wore her newly-transformed brunette tresses down in playful waves.

The star, who attended the show to support her Call the Midwife co-star, Laura Main, shared a sweet photo from the evening along with a message for her friend, which read: "So much fun seeing this one shine @lauramain1 @sweetmagnolia."

Fans went wild for the actress's stand-out ensemble and took to the comments with messages for the star.

One fan penned: "@helenrgeorge looks absolutely stunning," next to a heart eyes emoji, whilst a second added: "Beautiful @helenrgeorge," alongside to red love heart emojis.

