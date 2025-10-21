Where are the surviving cast of Keeping Up Appearances now?

Keeping Up Appearances was a huge hit for the BBC when it first aired in 1990, and the show ran on the network for five years before its conclusion in 1995. The series starred the late Dame Patricia Routledge as Hyacinth Bucket, whose character insisted was pronounced Bouquet, an aspiring social climber who attempts to impress those of a higher social standing. Patricia was joined by the late Clive Swift, who played her long-suffering husband, Richard, a local council worker who is forced into early retirement at the start of the third series.

The series captured the public imagination thanks to Hyacinth's endless amount of comedic phrases, with many still quoted today, and the show was re-examined on several occasions. The most recent, Dame Patricia Routledge... Remembers Keeping Up Appearances, aired in September 2024 and featured Dame Patricia looking back on her iconic character and why she decided to call time on playing the role.

Such was its popularity, when the show came to an end in 1995, writer Roy Clarke proposed a spin-off, titled Mind Your Manors, which would have focused on the side character Onslow, played by the late Geoffrey Hughes, the husband of Hyacinth's on-screen sister Daisy, played by Judy Cornwell. The series was reportedly due to star Su Pollard as well, but the show ultimately never surfaced.

However, in 2016, a one-off prequel episode, Young Hyacinth, was broadcast on the BBC. The special starred Kerry Howard (Him & Her) as a younger version of the character as she attempted to "improve" the social standing of her working-class family. The special also starred Mark Addy (Downton Abbey), Tamala Kari (The Musketeers), Katherine Pearce (Waterloo Road) and Katie Redford (Outlander).

It wasn't just fans in the UK who adored the show, as it also captured the hearts of many around the world. In 2016, it was announced that the show had become BBC Worldwide's most exported show, having been sold nearly 1,000 times to networks around the world. This put it far ahead of some of the BBC's biggest shows, including Top Gear and Doctor Who, which didn't even make the top five in the list.

On 3 October, it was announced that Dame Patricia had sadly died at the age of 96. A statement at the time read: "We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of Dame Patricia Routledge, who died peacefully in her sleep this morning surrounded by love. Even at 96 years old, Dame Patricia’s passion for her work and for connecting with live audiences never waned, just as new generations of audiences have continued to find her through her beloved television roles. She will be dearly missed by those closest to her and by her devoted admirers around the world."

Dame Patricia isn't the only star from the show to have passed on. In 2019, Clive Swift, who played her husband Richard died, while Josephine Tewson, who played Hyacinth's neighbour, Elizabeth 'Liz' Warden died in 2022 at the age of 91. In 2012, Geoffrey Hughes, who played Onslow, died at the age of 68 after a prostate cancer relapse, and Mary Millar, who played Hyacinth's sister, Rose, from the second season died three years after the show ended in 1998. The actress, who was 68, passed away due to ovarian cancer.

© Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock Judy played Hyacinth's sister, Daisy Judy Cornwell While Judy, 85, had an extensive acting career behind her when she was cast on the show, it was Keeping Up Appearances that rocketed her to fame. Judy played Daisy, one of Hyacinth's working-class sisters and the wife of Onslow (Geoffrey Hughes), who often embarrassed Hyacinth whenever she appeared. Judy continued acting after the show, with one of her most notable roles being Queenie Trott in EastEnders between 2007 and 2008. She also appeared in Heartbeat, Midsomer Murders and Birds of a Feather, as well as a 1995 adaptation of Jane Austen's Persuasion. Judy, who is now retired, has also starred on the stage, playing Miss Marple in various productions. For 65 years, she has been married to journalist John Parry, and the couple live in Brighton. Reflecting on the longevity of their relationship in 2020, Judy told The Argus it was down to the couple treating one another as equals.

© Shutterstock David played Hyacinth's neighbour, Emmet David Griffin David, 82, played Hyacinth's long-suffering neighbour Emmet Hawksworth, becoming a member of the regular cast from the second series. Emmet was the brother of Elizabeth 'Liz' Warden (Josephine Tewson) and a music producer, whom Hyacinth would regularly accost in an attempt to be cast in a musical production. Keeping Up Appearances would be one of David's final appearances as an actor, with the star only appearing as a judge in 1995's Killing Me Softly, and he played Jack Soames in 2005's Julian Fellowes Investigates: A Most Mysterious Murder. Before appearing on the show, David was best known as Squadron Leader Clive Dempster DFC in Hi-de-Hi!.

© BBC Jeremy's vicar was often a foil for Hyacinth Jeremy Gittins Jeremy, 69, played the popular vicar, Michael, on Keeping Up Appearances, appearing across all five series. The star continued acting after his stint on the BBC sitcom, appearing in EastEnders, A Touch of Frost and Midsomer Murders. He made his final acting appearance in 2011 when he played Corin in As You Like It, but in 2023, he appeared in 30 Years of Laughs, which looked back on the show.



© BBC Marion appeared in 11 episodes of the show Marion Barron Marion, 62, was often by Jeremy's side as she played his wife on the show, appearing in 11 episodes across its five-year run. The actress has picked up several credits since her time in the series, including Holding the Baby, This Time with Alan Partridge and We Hunt Together, where she also played a vicar.



© ITV/Shutterstock Peter appeared in the show's first two seasons Peter Cellier Peter, 97, appeared in the first two seasons of the show as Major Wilton Smythe, a former army officer with an interest in Hyacinth. Following his time on the show, Peter appeared in Midsomer Murders, Howards End and the Oscar-winning film Remains of the Day. Peter married Nonie Pashley in 1950, and they remained together until Nonie's death in 2016.



© Tony Larkin/Shutterstock David's daughter is also an actress David Janson David, 75, played Hyacinth's long-suffering postman, Michael, appearing across all five seasons of the show. However, Keeping Up Appearances would go on to be David's final acting role. In 1989, he married fellow actor Debbie Arnold, but the couple divorced in 2002. The former pair welcomed three children, with one of their daughters, Ciara Janson, playing Nicole Owen on the soap opera Hollyoaks.



© Getty Images Anna retired from acting after Keeping Up Appearances Anna Dawson Anna, 88, joined Keeping Up Appearances in its final season as Violet, one of Hyacinth's sisters. Anna, who had previously appeared in Rings on Their Fingers and The Benny Hill Show, retired from acting following her time on the show.



Robert was the show's long-suffering milkman Robert Rawles Robert was known for playing the milkman in the popular sitcom, who was often harassed by Hyacinth. Robert has mostly kept out of the spotlight since appearing on the show, appearing in the TV movie Princess of Thieves and an episode of Casualty back in 2008.

