Joy Behar makes candid admission about her retirement plans and future on The View The star is The View's only original host still on-air

Currently, Joy Behar holds the title for the only original member of The View, twenty-five years later, to still be a part of the panel, and it is not a seat she is abandoning anytime soon.

The star was one of four women – Meredith Vieira, Star Jones and Debbie Matenopoulos – that Barbara Walters chose to helm her show alongside her back in 1997.

Now 80, she remains a fixture on the show, appearing alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro every day on the popular talk show.

Speaking on Tuesday's installment of the show, Joy confirmed she is in fact not going anywhere, despite calls for her to retire.

She maintained her active future on the show when defending President Joe Biden, who has also faced calls and worries over his potential second-term run, which would make him – he would by then be 82 – the oldest President the United States has ever had.

"Can I just point out that Joe Biden and I are the same age?" adding: "Would you say I could not do my job for the next four years? Of course I can!"

The host is not going anywhere

She stood her ground concerning her future on the show, telling viewers: "The haters can go stick their heads in something because I'm not moving out of this seat."

Joy was quick to be supported by her colleagues, who promptly shared anecdotes to prove she is more than capable of continuing to work past 80, and she went so far as to prop her leg, clad in a sky-high stiletto, up on the table to showcase her flexibility.

The original hosts of The View, minus Debbie, in 1999

"I've worked alongside you for six years, I think you get better and better," Sunny then quipped.

When a clip from the segment was later shared on the show's Instagram, fans were also quick to support the host's statement, writing in the comments section under the post: "Thank you Joy!! It's ageism pure and simple!!" and: "Yes Joy!" as well as: "That's right Joy!"

