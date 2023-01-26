Whoopi Goldberg calls out The View co-host on personal story The ABC show is home to several debates and disagreements

The hosts of The View don't shy away from disagreeing with each other if the time comes for it, and such was the case in a recent episode of the talk show.

Whoopi Goldberg was the one who couldn't agree with the fact that her co-host Sunny Hostin could be so candid about her family's past on the air.

When discussing their relationships with their parents and their level of honesty with them, Sunny opened up about discovering that her parents got married within a span of 15 days of her birth.

"I was 12, and I accepted it," she said of the story of discovering her parents' marriage certificate, adding that when she found it a second time, the date had been altered.

She opened up more about her conversation with her mother, saying that she had been "ashamed of it, embarrassed by it."

After hearing the story, Whoopi quipped: "And now you're telling everybody," which had her co-hosts cackling, to which Sunny responded: "Yeah, she's better now."

Whoopi and Sunny disagreed on whether parents can keep secrets from their children

Later on in the episode as well, when Whoopi mistook the story for meaning that her parents married 15 days after she was born, Sunny clarified that it had been before her birth.

The Oscar winner retorted: "Well, I would take you out if you were my kid," although the comical nature of it had everyone laughing.

Whoopi herself opened up about her own relationship with her mother, explaining that even though they were quite close, they still had their secrets.

"I'm really tight with her and she never told me anything," she said. "I said 'How old are you?' she said 'Why do you need to know?' But you're my mother, I figured that we could share that!

The Oscar winning comedian isn't afraid to speak her mind

"There were things that she felt that she did not need to share with me, and as an adult, I understand it," she continued. "When she said no, she meant no."

