Whoopi Goldberg admits Meghan McCain's departure from The View was for the better

Since its inception in 1997, The View has gone through a myriad of changes and plenty of hosts have come and gone.

Whoopi Goldberg is looking back on one of those changes, and did not hold back when it came to admitting it was for the better.

The star opened up about her time on The View, and her tumultuous relationship with former host Meghan McCain, revealing what she really thought about her leaving.

The current host has been on the hot topics table since 2007, replacing Rosie O'Donnell. Meanwhile, Meghan abruptly left the show in 2021 after four years, still having two years left on her contract.

Speaking with Page Six about how the show's dynamic has changed since she left, she admitted: "It's calmer because nobody wants to be that tired every day."

Whoopi and Meghan were known to continuously disagree on-air, and had several heated debates over the years rooted in their political differences.

The two had a hard time finding common ground

The expecting mom opened up about their infamous disputes in the past, telling People Magazine: "I really loved debating politics. I actually really love fighting, as long as there are rules. I don't like when it's personal, and it started getting really, really personal."

Now the longtime show has a new conservative pundit on the table, former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farrah Griffin, who was joined by Ana Navarro as the two new hosts to premiere in season twenty-five.

The new crop of hosts seem to have a more peaceful dynamic

Plus, Whoopi's fellow hosts seem to agree that Meghan's absence brings a new sense of peace to the set. Joy Behar previously opened up to Entertainment Tonight about Meghan's absence, and maintained she believed Alyssa would be a good replacement.

She said: "Alyssa's got a whole different personality. So I think it will be smoother, frankly," adding that: "I mean, I like both of them but I think this girl is going to do very well."

