5 of the most shocking moments on The View

The View has been on our screens since 1997, and so it isn't surprising that some serious drama has gone down in the series over the years. With suspensions, tens of thousands of complaints and social media backlashes, here are the most shocking moments on The View…

Rosie O'Donnell and Elizabeth Hasselbeck

The pair famously fell out back in 2007 while discussing the war in Iraq, with Rosie quickly deciding not to engage with her co-star, saying: "Let me tell you why I don't want to do it, because this is how it gets spun in the media. 'Rosie, big, fat, loud, lesbian Rosie, attacks innocent pure Christian Elizabeth.'"

Things got deeply personal, with Rosie calling Elizabeth a coward. Elizabeth shouted back at Rosie, saying: "I sit here every single day, open my heart, and tell people exactly what I believe. Do not call me a coward Rosie, I do not hide." Two days after their fight on live TV, Rosie asked to be released from her ABC contract.

Kelly Osbourne

In an awkward moment, Kelly was discussing Donald Trump's comments, saying: "If you kick every Latino out of this country, then who is going to be cleaning your toilet, Donald Trump? You know what I mean?"

Kelly apologized for her comments

Rosie Perez responded: "There's more jobs than that in the country for Latinos, and Latinos are not the only people who clean toilets." Kelly replied: "I didn't mean it like that, come on. I would never mean it like that. I'm not part of this argument." Kelly later apologised on Facebook, writing: "In this particular case I will take responsibility for my poor choice of words, but I will not apologize for being a racist as I am NOT. It is my hope that this situation will open up a conversation about immigration and the Latin community as a whole."

Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi's comments on the Holocaust caused such controversy that ABC suspended the actress from the show for two weeks for her "wrong and hurtful comments". At the time, she said: "Let's be truthful about it. The Holocaust isn't about race, it's not about race, it's about man's inhumanity to man."

Whoopi was suspended for two weeks

She later apologised, saying: "On today's show, I said the Holocaust 'is not about race, but about man's inhumanity to man'. I should have said it is about both. The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I'm sorry for the hurt I have caused."

Jeanine Pirro

Jeanine and Whoopi got into a heated argument after the Fox News host appeared as a guest on the show – and the pair disagreed over their thoughts on Donald Trump, with Jeanine even telling Whoopi she had 'Trump derangement syndrome'. The pair had a heated argument before Whoopi ended the conversation, cutting to commercial break.

Jeanine said Whoopi asked her to leave the building

Speaking about it on Sean Hannity's radio show, Jeanine later said: "When I went off the stage, Sean, I'm walking downstairs and I said something like, 'Whoopi, I fought for victims my whole life,' and she came at me as I was leaving and she said '[expletive] you' in my face — literally spitting at me, '[expletive] you, get the [expletive] out of this building.'"

After Jeanine left the show, Whoopi said: "You saw me do something I very rarely do … I very rarely lose my cool and I'm not proud of it. I don't like it. But I also don't like being accused of being hysterical because that is one of the things I try not to be on this show."

Joy Behair and Meghan McCain

While discussing immigration, Joy was furious that she'd been cut off. After Joy cut into Meghan explaining her thoughts, Meghan made a sound of disbelief, saying: "Part of your job is to listen to me." Whoopi interjected to calm down the tense moment, saying: "We don't need to comment if we don't like what we're hearing, just let folks talk."

Meghan wasn't pleased

