Who is Kelly Osbourne's boyfriend and father of her child? All you need to know

Kelly Osbourne is basking in motherhood after welcoming her first child with her boyfriend Sid Wilson at the end of 2022.

The new parents have kept details about their son out of the spotlight – although Kelly's mom Sharon Osbourne did reveal his name – and according to Sharon, both Kelly and Sid are "doing so great". However, while many metal music fans might be familiar with Sid, others will no little about the father of Kelly's child. Keep reading to find out all you need to know…

Who is Kelly Osbourne's boyfriend?

Kelly has been dating Sid since January 2022. The 45-year-old was born in Des Moines, Iowa, and found fame as the DJ in the mask-wearing heavy metal band Slipknot, which he has been a member of since they formed in 1997.

He launched his own solo group SID 12 years ago, and regular tours under his stage name DJ Starscream, named after a character in the Transformers franchise.

Sid and Slipknot are still going strong

What is Sid Wilson's net worth?

Sid is reportedly worth an estimated $10 million thanks to his successful music career, brand endorsements, and sponsorships.

How did Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson meet?

Kelly and Sid first met in 1999 during Slipknot's tour for Ozzfest, a music festival founded by her parents Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. They remained in touch and became friends, before their friendship blossomed into a relationship, with Kelly confirming their romance in a sweet birthday post to Sid in January 2022.

Kelly and Sid were friends for 23 years

"Happy birthday baby," Kelly wrote alongside a photo of the two of them smiling. Days earlier, Kelly had posted pictures of herself and Sid posing for intimate photos including one which saw the pair cuddling and another with Sid kissing her cheek.

Kelly also gushed over her beau on their first Valentine's Day as a couple, sharing a carousel of sweet photos of them together. "After 23 years of friendship I can't believe where we have ended up!" the reality star wrote. "You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson."

Sid also paid tribute to Kelly with his own set of photos and wrote: "There is not enough colors to display the palette of Love I have for you in my Heart. Happy Valentine's Day my Love XoXo."

Kelly announced her pregnancy in May 2022

When did Kelly Osbourne give birth?

Kelly has yet to confirm any details about her son's birth, but back in November she teased that she was in labor with a message on social media that read: "Okay, here we go."

She has shared no photos either and didn't appear pleased when mom Sharon shared details of her son's name in January. "I am not ready to share him with the world. It is no one's place but mine to share any information on my baby," Kelly posted in response.

