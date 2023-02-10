Donnie Wahlerg and Jenny McCarthy 'incredibly proud' to share trailer for tear-jerking documentary The Blue Bloods actor and Masked Singer judge have been married since 2014 and have three children between them

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy have been inundated with congratulatory messages and heartfelt support after revealing their new "tear-jerking" documentary, Spellers.

Jenny took to Instagram on Thursday to showcase the trailer and explained the concept of the inspirational movie in the caption.

"Donnie and I are so incredibly proud to be Executive Producers on such a groundbreaking, awe inspiring, and tear jerking documentary, Spellers," she wrote. "We hope you can help share this film across every platform when it’s released."

She continued: "Inspired by the book Underestimated, the new full-length documentary SPELLERS challenges conventional wisdom regarding a group relegated to society’s margins: nonspeakers with autism, who most 'experts' believe are cognitively disabled."

Jenny - whose son, Evan, was diagnosed with Autism when he was two, then concluded: "As the film opening asks, 'What if they’d been wrong…about every single one of them?' SPELLERS answers that question through the stories of eight nonspeakers—Aydan, Evan, Sid, Maddie, Jamie, Vince, Cade, and Elizabeth—who all found their voice through the process of using a letterboard to communicate their thoughts and feelings.

Donnie and Jenny were inundated with congratulatory messages

"#spellers #S2C #spellingtocommunicate #nonspeakers #autism #nonspeakingautism #autismawareness #apraxia #spellersthemovie #underestimated #documentary #movietrailer."

Fans showed their support and commented: "Congratulations to you and Donnie EP! So proud and cant wait to awe it," and, "I’m already emo. As if I could love y’all any more?!! Yes."

Jenny's son, Evan, is Autistic

There were tearful emojis and many more kind words.

Jenny is a proud mom to her son, who is now 20. She welcomed Evan with her ex-husband, John Mallory Asher, in 2002.

Following their split three years later, Jenny went on to marry Donnie, who shares sons Xavier, 20, and Elijah, 21, with his ex-wife, Kimberly Fey.

